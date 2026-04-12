Man Nabbed for Dumping Body in Oita; Victim Possibly Missing Teen

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, April 12 (Jiji Press)--Police on Sunday arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of abandoning the body of an unidentified person in a mountainous area of Bungoono, Oita Prefecture, southwestern Japan, around early March.

The suspect, Tadafumi Himeno of the city of Oita in the same prefecture, is believed to be connected to the disappearance of a teenage woman who has been missing since early March. The Oita prefectural police are investigating a possible link.

According to the police, an investigation into the woman’s movements raised the possibility that the suspect may have knowledge of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. When questioned, he largely admitted to the allegations and made statements suggesting he had killed her.

On Sunday afternoon, the police discovered an unidentified body in the mountains of Bungoono. They believe the body may be that of the missing woman and will conduct an autopsy to determine the victim’s identity and cause of death.

The prefectural police said the woman was last seen by her family at their home in Oita Prefecture at around 11:30 p.m. on March 2, after which her whereabouts became unknown. Her mother filed a missing person report on March 4.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]