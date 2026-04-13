Police Find Body in Search for Missing Kyoto Boy

Newsfrom Japan

Nantan, Kyoto Pref., April 13 (Jiji Press)--During a search for a missing boy, Kyoto prefectural police on Monday found a body that may be that of a child in the mountains in the city of Nantan in the western Japan prefecture.

The prefectural police will conduct an autopsy to confirm the identity of the body and the cause of death.

Yuki Adachi, 11, a student at a local public elementary school, has been missing since March 23.

According to the prefectural police, the body was small and wearing a dark blue fleece, beige pants and socks, but was not wearing shoes. Adachi was wearing a fleece and beige pants when he went missing.

While conducting a search with a team of about 50 officers on Monday evening, the prefectural police found the body lying face up in the mountains about 2 kilometers southwest of the elementary school. It is believed that several days or more have passed since the death, and the gender and presence of injuries have yet to be identified.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]