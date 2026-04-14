Japan Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record Low in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2024 fell 1.9 pct from the previous year to a record low of about 1,046 million tons in terms of carbon dioxide, the Environment Ministry said Tuesday.

The decline reflected an increase in the use of renewable and nuclear energy for power generation as well as reduced output in the manufacturing industry.

Net emissions, after the subtraction of absorptions by forests and other carbon sinks, also fell 1.9 pct to roughly 994 million tons.

The figure, down 28.7 pct from the base year of fiscal 2013, slipped below 1 billion tons for the first time since then.

The Japanese government aims to achieve a 46 pct emissions cut by fiscal 2030 from the 2013 level as it seeks to realize carbon neutrality by 2050.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]