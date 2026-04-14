Police Raid Construction Firm over Fatal Accident in Kanagawa

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, April 14 (Jiji Press)--Police Searched offices of a construction firm and a subcontractor on Tuesday over a recent fatal accident during construction work at JFE Steel Corp.'s East Japan Works in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

Toa Corp., which was contracted for the construction work, and its subcontractor are suspected of professional negligence resulting in death.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, about 10 police officers entered a Toa branch office in Yokohama, the prefecture's capital. Police will investigate whether there were shortcomings in the company's safety management system, based on documents seized from the office.

The accident occurred at around 4:15 p.m. on April 7 when a cylindrical counterweight fell and caused the scaffolding to collapse, during the dismantling of a 54-meter-tall, 104-meter-long crane used to unload iron ore and coal from ships.

Three of the five workers who were on top of the counterweight died, and one was injured. The other worker remains missing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]