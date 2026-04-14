Body Found in Kyoto Mountains Confirmed as Missing Boy

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 14 (Jiji Press)--The body found in the mountains of Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, on Monday has been identified by DNA analysis as that of a missing 11-year-old boy, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Yuki Adachi, a student at a local public elementary school, had been missing since March 23.

The Kyoto prefectural police conducted a legal autopsy on Tuesday and said they could not determine the cause of death, as considerable time is believed to have passed since his death, which is estimated to have occurred in late March.

The police also examined the site where the body was found, investigating the possibility that the boy was involved in a criminal incident.

According to the prefectural police, the body was found lying face up in the mountains about 2 kilometers southwest of the elementary school at around 4:45 p.m. Monday. The body was wearing a dark blue fleece, a gray sweatshirt and beige pants, but no shoes. Adachi was wearing a black and gray fleece, a gray sweatshirt, chino pants and black sneakers on the day he went missing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]