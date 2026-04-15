Japanese Manga Artist Sadao Shoji Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Sadao Shoji, a Japanese manga artist known for his humorous comic strips depicting the daily lives of office workers, died of heart failure at a hospital in Tokyo on April 5. He was 88.

A Tokyo native, Shoji won several manga awards, including the Japan Cartoonists Association's top prize in 2001 for "Asattekun." He was also known for his essays on food.

He was awarded the Medal with Purple Ribbon in 2000 and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette in 2011, both prestigious national honors in Japan.

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