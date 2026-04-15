Police to Seek Warrant for Father of Deceased Kyoto Boy

Newsfrom Japan

Nantan, Kyoto Pref., April 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police plan to seek a warrant for the arrest of the father of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in a forest area of Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, on Monday following his disappearance last month.

The Kyoto prefectural police are set to arrest the father for allegedly abandoning a corpse, investigative sources said.

The move comes after the father, who is in his 30s, began making statements to police Wednesday hinting at his involvement in abandoning the body of the victim, Yuki Adachi.

The prefectural police searched Adachi's home the same day on suspicion of abandonment of a corpse and conducted voluntary questioning of relatives including the father.

Police investigators began arriving at the home in investigative vehicles from around 7 a.m. Wednesday. They were seen measuring the width of a road on the premises with tape measures and entering a structure believed to be a storage shed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]