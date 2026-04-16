Father Arrested over Kyoto Boy's Body Abandonment

Newsfrom Japan

Nantan, Kyoto Pref., April 16 (Jiji Press)--Police on Thursday arrested the father of an 11-year-old boy who was found dead in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, on suspicion of abandoning his son's body.

The suspect, 37-year-old company employee Yuki Adachi, admitted the charges, saying, "There is no doubt it was my doing,"

According to investigative sources, Adachi has also given a statement admitting that he killed his son.

More than three weeks after the boy was reported missing, the investigation took a sudden turn, leading to the arrest. The Kyoto prefectural police have set up an investigation headquarters with a staff of 37 officers. They plan to examine the precise circumstances surrounding the abandonment of the body and pursue the motive behind the crime.

Adachi allegedly transported and abandoned the body of his son, Yuki Adachi, in a forest area in Nantan, Kyoto, between the morning of March 23 and around 4:45 p.m. on Monday. The son's name is romanized the same as the father's, but is written and pronounced differently in Japanese.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]