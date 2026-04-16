G-7 Finance Chiefs Seek to De-Escalate Middle East Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 15 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of Seven major industrialized countries Wednesday sought to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East at an early date.

"There was a common understanding that the situation should be calmed down as much as possible, including restoring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz," Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said at a press conference after the G-7 meeting in Washington.

The G-7 officials did not adopt a joint statement.

During the meeting, Katayama outlined her country's plan to provide financial and technical assistance to Asian countries struggling to secure oil supply. "I emphasized that the economies of Asian countries require particular attention," she said.

Katayama said she also told the G-7 meeting that Japanese authorities are closely watching oil futures prices because they affect people's lives and the economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]