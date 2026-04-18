Tokyo IT Firm Head Arrested for Alleged Body Abandonment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Friday arrested the president of Linux Japan, an information technology service provider in the Japanese capital, on suspicion of abandoning a body.

The suspect, Katsuya Mizuguchi, 49, has denied the allegations against him, saying, "I didn't do that."

Mizuguchi allegedly removed the body of a man from the company's office in the Akasaka district in Tokyo's Minato Ward and abandoned it around Oct. 5-6 last year, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to the police and other sources, the body has not been found while a male executive of Linux Japan in his 50s has been missing since September last year.

The MPD set up an investigation headquarters at its Azabu police station in the ward with the possibility of murder in mind, suspecting that the body that was allegedly abandoned by Mizuguchi, a resident of Minato Ward, might be that of the missing executive.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]