Arrested Father of Kyoto Boy Searched for Ways to Abandon Body

Newsfrom Japan

Nantan, Kyoto Pref., April 19 (Jiji Press)--The smartphone of the arrested father of an 11-year-old Kyoto Prefecture boy who has been found dead had a history of searching for ways to abandon a body, investigative source said Sunday.

The police department of Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, is investigating the routes the 37-year-old father, Yuki Adachi, took in his car, believing that he attempted to delay the discovery of the boy's body.

The Kyoto police arrested Adachi on Thursday on suspicion of abandoning the body of his son, Yuki, in a forest area in the city of Nantan in the prefecture. Their first names are spelled the same in English but are written and pronounced differently in Japanese.

An analysis of the father's smartphone found a history of searching for how to abandon a body around March 23, when the boy, a student of Sonobe Elementary School in the city, went missing, the investigative sources said.

The suspect is believed to have relocated the boy's body multiple times in Nantan using his car. The police department suspects that the father temporarily left the body in an area near a public restroom about 2 kilometers northwest of his home in the city.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]