4 Japan Researchers among Winners of Physics Prize

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--An international team, including four Japanese researchers, has won the 2026 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for precisely measuring the magnetic moment of muons, tiny subatomic particles.

The announcement was made on Sunday, Japan time. Among the Japanese award recipients is Akira Yamamoto, professor emeritus at the High Energy Accelerator Research Organization.

The precise measurements of muons, which have been conducted since the 1960s, are believed to hold a key to clarifying physical phenomena that cannot be explained by the standard model of physics.

Yamamoto and his colleagues developed high-performance superconducting magnets necessary for the precision measurements conducted at Brookhaven National Laboratory and other institutions, contributing to a significant improvement in measurement accuracy.

The Breakthrough Prize was founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and others to honor outstanding achievement in scientific research.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]