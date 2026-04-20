Japan News Media Assn Urges Rules on AI Search Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Newspaper Publishers and Editors Association released a statement Monday urging the government to establish rules over artificial intelligence-powered online search services.

The association, also known as Nihon Shinbun Kyokai, claimed in a statement on its website that the risks of AI search services “freeriding” on news stories published by media outlets and violating copyrights were growing, and called on the government to set rules with a long-term perspective.

AI search services are structurally prone to the unauthorized collection of online content, the statement read. The association said that news organizations’ refusal to allow the use of their articles for AI training is being ignored, claiming that “there is a limit to what the rights-holder can do.”

It emphasized the need for revision to the copyright system, such as making it a legal duty for businesses to respect refusals of content use for AI training. If the cycle of content reproduction is hindered by freeriding on news articles, media outlets will have no choice but to scale back their news coverage, it said.

The association urged the Japanese government to take further action, asserting that accurate information is essential for maintaining and developing democracy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]