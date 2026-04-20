Strong Quake Strikes Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 20 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Monday, measuring up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, and triggering tsunami warnings.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the tremor occurred at around 4:52 p.m. off the Sanriku Pacific coastal area of northeastern Japan, with upper 5 seismic intensity observed in the town of Hashikami in Aomori Prefecture. The quake had an estimated magnitude of 7.5 and occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Iwate Prefecture, the Pacific coast of Aomori Prefecture and the central area of the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, northernmost Japan.

A tsunami of 80 centimeters was observed in the Iwate city of Kuji at around 5:30 p.m. A tsunami of 30 centimeters was observed in the city of Hachinohe in Aomori and a tsunami of 20 centimeters was observed in the town of Urakawa in Hokkaido and also in the city of Ishinomaki in Miyagi Prefecture.

Tsunami advisories were issued for the eastern and western areas of the Pacific coast of Hokkaido, the Sea of Japan coast of Aomori Prefecture, Miyagi Prefecture and Fukushima Prefecture.

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