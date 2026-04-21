Some 200 Flights Canceled Due to Air Traffic Control Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--A glitch occurred in the Japanese transport ministry's air traffic control system on Tuesday morning, leading to the cancellation of some 200 flights and affecting a total of about 30,000 people.

As of 3 p.m., Japan Airlines had canceled 179 domestic flights, mainly those to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport. All Nippon Airways canceled 30 flights.

The glitch is believed to have been caused by an internal system failure, not a cyberattack. The ministry is investigating the cause.

According to the ministry, the glitch occurred around 5:40 a.m. in the system for sending and receiving flight plans to and from airlines at the Fukuoka Area Control Center in southwestern Japan. The problem affected operations at Haneda and other airports.

The problem was resolved at around 10:50 a.m. by switching to a backup system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]