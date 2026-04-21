Tokyo Theme Park Worker Dies in Accident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--A 24-year-old worker died on Tuesday after being caught in an amusement park attraction in Tokyo during inspection, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and other sources.

An emergency call was made at around 11:55 a.m. that a worker had got stuck in the equipment at Tokyo Dome City Attractions in the capital's Bunkyo Ward. While Hina Kamimura was pulled out of the place where she was trapped about five hours later, she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to the MPD and others, the accident occurred at the Flying Balloon attraction featuring 12 seats around a pole that rise to a height of 10 meters.

Kamimura and five others had been conducting routine maintenance from 10 a.m. the same day.

She was inspecting the inside of the pole when the seats, which were fixed at the top of the pole, dropped for reasons that have yet to be confirmed. Her body was trapped between the pole and the plate that supports the seats.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]