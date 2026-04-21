Japan Govt to Conduct N-Waste Site Survey on Minamitorishima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to conduct a literature survey on the feasibility of constructing a final disposal facility for highly radioactive waste on Minamitorishima, one of Japan's Ogasawara Islands, industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said Tuesday.

Akazawa told Masaaki Shibuya, mayor of the island village of Ogasawara, in a meeting at the industry ministry in Tokyo that he wants to "conduct (the survey) as a decision by the central government."

In the meeting, Shibuya explained the five demands he made when he indicated his effective tolerance of the survey. In addition to an assurance that conducting the survey would not directly lead to a decision to construct a disposal facility for waste from nuclear power plants, he urged the government to seek to conduct surveys at other municipalities and to take measures to prevent harmful rumors.

Akazawa responded that the government promises to thoroughly do so.

"I want to tell the village residents that (the minister) said he 'promises,'" Shibuya told reporters after the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]