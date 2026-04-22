Japan MOF Keeps Economic Views Intact for All Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ministry of Finance kept its economic assessments unchanged for all of the country's 11 regions in a quarterly report released Wednesday amid brisk private consumption and production activity.

The ministry kept its overall assessment of the Japanese economy unchanged for the 11th straight quarter, saying that it was recovering gradually, while citing the need to closely monitor the impact of the conflict in the Middle East.

In the report on regional economic conditions over the past three months, the ministry left its assessment of private consumption intact for all regions.

The ministry upgraded its view on production activity for the Kanto eastern and Shikoku western regions. On employment, it lowered its view for Hokkaido, the country's northernmost prefecture.

The report listed concerns about the impact of the war in Iran.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]