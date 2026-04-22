ADB President Kanda from Japan to Seek Another Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 22 (Jiji Press)--Asian Development Bank President Masato Kanda on Wednesday announced his candidacy in the bank's presidential election to be held in November, in line with the expiration of his current term.

"If re-elected, my foremost priority will be urgent action to protect our region against the challenges of today, while we build a brighter future for the next generation," Kanda, former Japanese vice minister of finance for international affairs, said in a statement released on the ADB's website.

"The Japanese government strongly supports his re-election," Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told reporters on the day.

In November 2024, Kanda was elected by a unanimous vote of the ADB's 69 member economies, following the resignation of his predecessor, Masatsugu Asakawa, also former Japanese vice minister of finance for international affairs.

Kanda took office in February 2025 to serve Asakawa's remaining term. The ADB president's term of office is five years in principle.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]