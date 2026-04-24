Karst Plateau in Western Japan Named UNESCO Global Geopark

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Mine-Akiyoshidai, a karst plateau in western Japan, has been designated as a UNESCO Global Geopark.

The designation, decided by the executive board of the specialized U.N. agency, was announced by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on Thursday.

UNESCO’s Global Geopark program is aimed at protecting and utilizing areas with outstanding geological and topographical features of international significance.

Mine-Akiyoshidai in the city of Mine in Yamaguchi Prefecture is the 11th UNESCO Global Geopark in Japan. It followed the 2023 designation of the Hakusan Tedorigawa area in the city of Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, as the nation’s 10th UNESCO Global Geopark.

Mine-Akiyoshidai covers the whole of Mine, featuring the Akiyoshidai plateau, made of dissolved limestone, and Akiyoshido, one of the largest limestone caves in the country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]