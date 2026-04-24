Japan Health Chief Calls for Measles Vaccination

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health minister Kenichiro Ueno said Friday he will call for nationwide vaccination to prevent measles.

In the wake of recent outbreaks of the highly infectious disease in the country, Ueno told a press conference that he will hold an emergency meeting to ask local governments to consider vaccination programs.

According to the health chief, 299 measles cases were reported between Jan. 1 and April 12, already exceeding the total figure for 2025. Cluster infections were observed at schools and others.

"The infection spread can be blamed chiefly for imported cases and falling vaccination rates in and outside the country," Ueno said.

He advised that suspected measles patients refrain from going out, follow instructions provided by medical institutions and avoid using public transportation when visiting a doctor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]