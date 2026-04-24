Japan to Set up Panel to Address Risks from Claude Mythos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese financial services minister Satsuki Katayama revealed a plan on Friday to set up a working group jointly with the financial industry to deal with risks from cutting-edge artificial intelligence models, including Claude Mythos.

This plan was approved at a meeting of officials from the Financial Services Agency, the Bank of Japan, Japan Exchange Group Inc., or JPX, and the country's three megabanks. Participants included BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, JPX chief executive Hiromi Yamaji and the heads of the megabanks.

The FSA aims to ensure the safety of the country's financial infrastructure in cooperation with the private sector.

Claude Mythos, developed by U.S. AI startup Anthropic, is said to be capable of quickly detecting system vulnerabilities, raising concerns that it could be used for cyberattacks.

"Cyberattacks against the financial industry could immediately trigger credit uneasiness," Katayama told reporters after the meeting. "We must win the battle surrounding AI," she stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]