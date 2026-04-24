Japan Panel Deems Blocking Effective against Online Casinos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's communications ministry Friday presented a draft report deeming the blocking of access to illicit websites an effective measure against online casinos.

At the same time, the panel warned that blocking access could infringe on the secrecy of communication and the freedom to know, both guaranteed under the Constitution.

While the effectiveness of blocking "cannot be denied," it is necessary to see whether other measures that do not restrict rights so strictly have been sufficiently taken before introducing blocking, the report said.

To decide whether to implement blocking, the government needs to take comprehensive measures based on the revised basic law to fight gambling addiction, such as bans on advertisements to attract customers to casinos, and evaluating the effectiveness of the steps. The revised law took effect in September last year.

The final version of the report is expected to be released as early as summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]