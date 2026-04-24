JAEA Postpones Restart of Fast Reactor Joyo Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that it will postpone the restart of its experimental fast reactor Joyo from the middle of fiscal 2026.

This is the second delay for the restart of the reactor, located in the town of Oarai, Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan.

The postponement comes after the Nuclear Regulation Authority demanded that the JAEA submit detailed geological and other data related to seismic reinforcement work being conducted for the restart.

JAEA project manager Takashi Sekine said that the agency will announce a new restart date at the end of this year or later.

Joyo, the country's only experimental fast reactor, does not generate power. Its operation has been suspended since 2007, due to equipment damage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]