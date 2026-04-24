Zoom Ordered to Pay Damages for Violating Japan Firm's Trademark

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday ordered U.S. videoconferencing technology firm Zoom Video Communications Inc. and its sales agent in Japan to pay a total of about 182 million yen in damages for violating the trademark of Japanese electric musical devise developer Zoom Corp.

In the lawsuit, the Tokyo-based company claimed that the U.S. firm's logo had violated its trademark and demanded a total of 600 million yen in damages.

The court dismissed the plaintiff's request for an injunction against the use of the logo.

According to the ruling, the Japanese company registered a logo featuring its name written horizontally in the Roman alphabet as a trademark in 2006. The U.S. firm has used a logo with the same alphabet characters for its web-conferencing service since at least 2016.

Japan's Zoom asked Zoom Video Communications to stop using the logo for the web-conferencing service in April 2020, but after the request was rejected, the Japanese firm filed a damages lawsuit in 2021.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]