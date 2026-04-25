Man Arrested over 2018 Murder Case in Tokyo's Roppongi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 25 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of killing a then-29-year-old woman in an apartment in Tokyo's Roppongi district in 2018.

Arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department was Nobuaki Takahashi, whose address and occupation are unknown. The suspect told the police that he had nothing to talk about.

The suspect left for Malaysia the day after the 2018 incident. The MPD obtained an arrest warrant in June 2019 and issued an international arrest warrant through the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol.

Takahashi is suspected of killing the woman, whose occupation was unknown, by repeatedly striking her on the head with a blunt object at his apartment in Roppongi between around Oct. 11 and 12, 2018.

According to investigative sources, the cause of death was brain damage resulting from a skull fracture. A bloodstained dumbbell was found inside the room, and the MPD suspects that it was used as a murder weapon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]