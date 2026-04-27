Japan to Tighten Drug Sales Regulations to Prevent Overdoses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will tighten regulations on the sale of certain over-the-counter drugs in May as part of efforts to prevent overdoses that have been spreading in the country mainly among young women.

The revised pharmaceutical and medical device law will regulate sales of certain OTC drugs, including cold medicines, antipyretics and allergy medicines, to people under 18, allowing them to purchase one small box for a duration of 5 to 7 days.

Pharmacists will verify the ages, names and purchasing history of buyers using identification cards and provide them with information on overdose risks.

The tighter regulations come as overdoses have become a social issue. An overdose refers to taking a large amount of a drug not for its intended use but to alter sensations and feelings.

The number of patients with acute poisoning and dependence with OTC drugs has increased sharply since the COVID-19 pandemic. The health ministry warns that overdoses can lead to loss of consciousness, cardiopulmonary arrest, or acute poisoning resulting in death.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]