Japanese Prosecutor Resigns after Alleged Assault by Her Boss

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese female prosecutor who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male boss in 2018 submitted a resignation letter to her office in Osaka on Thursday.

The prosecution did not give any concrete response to her request for setting up a third-party committee to investigate possible harassment among prosecutors nationwide, the woman told a press conference.

After the incident, she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and took a leave of absence.

"I can't stand anymore," the woman said. "I couldn't help but submit the resignation letter because I wanted to be released from a living hell."

"I'd never thought about quitting my job as a prosecutor. It was my reason for living," she said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]