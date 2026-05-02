Hurdles Remain after Start of Emergency Contraception OTC Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Psychological and financial hurdles remain high for junior and senior high school girls in buying emergency contraception three months after it became available over the counter in Japan.

Emergency contraception can prevent unwanted pregnancy with a high probability if taken soon after sexual intercourse.

Following approval by the health ministry, Daiichi Sankyo Healthcare Co.'s Norlevo went on sale at drugstores Feb. 2, becoming the first emergency contraception available over the counter in Japan. There is no age limit for purchase. In addition, no parental consent is required.

Still, buyers have to receive explanations about the pill from pharmacists before use and take it in front of them.

Some stores lack sufficient space to ensure privacy, however, posing a psychological hurdle for junior and senior high school students who may not want others to know about their sexual activity.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]