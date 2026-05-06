Father Served Fresh Warrant over Boy's Death in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 6 (Jiji Press)--Police on Wednesday served a fresh arrest warrant on a 37-year-old man for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old son, whose body was found in a forest area in Nantan in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, in April.

The father, who was initially arrested on April 16 on suspicion of abandoning the body of his son, Yuki Adachi, is suspected of murdering the boy in a public restroom in the city, about 2 kilometers from their home, on the morning of March 23.

"I killed Yuki by strangling him with both hands," the suspect said, admitting to the murder charge, according to investigative sources.

In a voluntary questioning before his initial arrest, the father said that he got into an argument with his son, got angry at his words and strangled him on impulse, the sources said.

The suspect, Yuki Adachi, is the adoptive father of the boy on the family register, according to the Kyoto prefectural police department. The first names of the father and the boy are spelled the same in English but are written and pronounced differently in Japanese.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]