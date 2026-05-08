Japanese Town Assembly Removes Unconscious Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, May 8 (Jiji Press)--A town assembly in Akita Prefecture, northeastern Japan, passed a no-confidence motion on Friday against its mayor, who has been unconscious for months following a brain hemorrhage.

The passage means that the 72-year-old mayor of Hachirogata, Kikuo Hatakeyama, will automatically lose his position on May 19 under the local autonomy law. A mayoral election to choose his successor is expected to be held within 50 days.

The motion said that removing Hatakeyama is a tough but necessary choice to prevent town administration from being stalled.

It is rare in the country for a no-confidence motion to be filed against a mayor due to illness, according to the National Association of Chairpersons of Town and Village Assemblies.

Hatakeyama has been unconscious since February when he underwent emergency surgery after complaining of ill health while on duty.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]