Japan's Suzuki, Author of Horror Novel "Ring," Dies at 68

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 9 (Jiji Press)--Koji Suzuki, the Japanese author known for horror novels including "Ring," died at a Tokyo hospital Friday. He was 68.

In 1990, he made his debut as a novelist with "Rakuen" (Paradise), which won a superior prize of the Japan fantasy novel award.

"Ring," released in 1991, was adapted into movies in and outside Japan, which became major hits. Suzuki thus came to be seen as a leading figure in a Japanese horror boom.

His works received domestic and international acclaim. "Rasen" (Spiral) won the Eiji Yoshikawa literary award for newcomers in Japan, while "Edge" received the Shirley Jackson Award in the United States.

Other major works include "Honogurai Mizu no Soko kara" (Dark Water), "Kamigami no Promenade" (Promenade of the Gods) and "Ubiquitous."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]