Japanese National from Hantavirus-Hit Ship Arrives in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese national who disembarked from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius arrived in Britain on Monday aboard a charter flight arranged by the British government, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The individual is "in good health," according to the ministry.

Based on recommendations from the World Health Organization, the person will undergo health monitoring by British health authorities for up to 45 days.

This marks the first case of Japan-Britain cooperation under a bilateral memorandum signed April 20 to facilitate mutual assistance for the protection of Japanese and British nationals abroad in times of crises.

The cruise ship, where the hantavirus outbreak occurred during a voyage in the Atlantic Ocean, arrived in Tenerife, one of the Spanish-owned Canary Islands off northwestern Africa.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]