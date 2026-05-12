Japan's Emperor Confers Grand Cordons at Imperial Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito conferred Grand Cordon honors on 14 recipients, including four foreigners, at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The conferment ceremony was held in the "Matsu-no-Ma" hall of the palace.

Recipients of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun included former Ibaraki Governor Masaru Hashimoto, 80, and former internal affairs minister Tsutomu Sato, 73.

Former Cabinet Legislation Bureau head Masaharu Kondo, 70, received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Hashimoto delivered remarks of gratitude.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]