Empress Attends Japanese Red Cross Convention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Masako attended a national convention of the Japanese Red Cross Society at Meiji Jingu Kaikan Hall in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Tuesday.

At the annual convention, the Empress, who serves as honorary president of the organization, presented medals to a total of 13 individuals and group representatives for their outstanding Red Cross activities.

The Empress also listened to a report from Noriko Tomabechi, a 62-year-old nurse who served as a coordinator of medical support in Myanmar following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake there in March last year, as well as from Aoi Moriyama, 17, a senior high school student in the western Japan prefecture of Shimane who works to improve local disaster prevention capabilities by producing picture-story shows.

Among the attendees were Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Hanako, Princess Nobuko and Princess Hisako, all honorary vice presidents of the organization.

After the event, Empress Masako offered words of appreciation and encouragement to Tomabechi and Moriyama.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]