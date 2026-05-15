Prominent Japanese Author Aiko Sato Dies at 102

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prize-winning author Aiko Sato, also known as a renowned essayist, died of old age in Tokyo on April 29. She was 102.

Her father, Koroku Sato, was also a writer, while her older brother, Hachiro Sato, was a poet. Influenced by her father's background, Aiko, a native of the western Japan city of Osaka, joined the literary magazine "Bungei Shuto" in 1950.

She made her debut with "Aoi Kajitsu," which was published in the magazine, but faced challenges before her first book, "Aiko," was released in 1959.

In 1963-64, two of her novels--"Sokuratesu no Tsuma" and "Futari no Onna"--were nominated for the prestigious Akutagawa Prize, while another novel, "Kano Taii Fujin," was nominated for the Naoki Prize, establishing her literary reputation.

With her novel "Tatakaisunde Hi ga Kurete," she humorously depicted her experience of being forced to write novels following the bankruptcy of her husband's company, receiving the Naoki Prize in 1969.

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