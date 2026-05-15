Voice Actor for Ran Mori in "Conan" Anime Dies at 61

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese voice actor Wakana Yamazaki, who voiced Ran Mori, a major character in the popular animated series "Detective Conan," died of illness on April 18. She was 61.

Yamazaki, a native of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, voiced the character for about 30 years. She played many other anime characters, including the protagonist in "Himitsu no Akko-chan."

She also served as a narrator for the "Sunday Japon" infotainment show for many years.

In February, Yamazaki paused her career to focus on treating her illness.

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