Japan Calls for Calm Response to Hantavirus, Citing Low Risk

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is calling for a calm response to an overseas hantavirus outbreak, citing the lack of rodents that carry the virus in the country.

"There'll be no immediate impact," the government said, following the hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship during a voyage in the Atlantic Ocean. The outbreak has led to three deaths.

Hantavirus is carried by some mice, and humans can be infected in unusual cases if they are bitten by the mice or inhale the dust of their excrement, according to the World Health Organization and other sources.

Infections have been found in Asia, Europe and North America. The total annual number of infections is estimated at 10,000 to 100,000.

There is no remedy for the disease, only symptomatic treatment. In order to prevent infection, avoiding rodents and maintaining hygiene nearby, along with safe preservation of food, are important. Wearing masks is also considered effective.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]