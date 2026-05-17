Possible Handler Arrested in Tochigi Robbery-Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a robbery-murder incident targeting an elderly woman in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, believing that he was a handler who gave instructions to the perpetrators.

The move came after four 16-year-old boys were arrested as suspected perpetrators. The Tochigi prefectural police department arrested the first boy on Thursday, the day of the crime, the second on Friday and the third and fourth on Saturday.

The possible handler, who is from Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, was arrested on suspicion of robbery-murder while attempting to leave the country from Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

Investigators believe that there may be multiple other handlers and that the four boys were recruited by a "tokuryu" anonymous and fluid criminal group to participate in the attack.

The four boys, all from Kanagawa, are suspected of breaking into the house of 69-year-old Eiko Tomiyama in the Tochigi town of Kaminokawa to search for valuables at around 9:25 a.m. on Thursday and murdering the resident including by stabbing her.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]