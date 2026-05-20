Japan Action on Currency Wins G7 Understanding: Katayama

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Tuesday that her Group of Seven counterparts showed their understanding on Japan's recent yen-buying, dollar-selling market intervention.

At the just-ended meeting in Paris of the finance ministers and central bank governors of the major economies, the Japanese authorities' action to prop up the yen "won broad understanding," Katayama told a press conference after the meeting.

"We're determined to take decisive action whenever necessary," she stressed.

On the night of April 30, her ministry bought through the Bank of Japan an estimated 5 trillion to 6 trillion yen against the dollar.

The finance and monetary chiefs of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union adopted a joint statement Tuesday reaffirming the consensus view shown in their 2017 communique that "excess volatility and disorderly movements in exchange rates can have adverse implications for economic and financial stability."

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