Ex-Japan Post Worker Nabbed over Alleged Bribery Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Police arrested a 37-year-old former employee of Japan Post Co. on Wednesday over aggravated bribery in connection with a contract for collection services.

Nobuyuki Yoneda, who worked at a branch office of the company in Tokyo's Koto Ward, allegedly received cash and other benefits from a contractor in exchange for facilitating a consignment contract to collect letters and other items from mailboxes.

The second investigation division of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department also arrested two individuals including Koichi Nishimura, 56, representative of Haruki Express, a transportation company in the capital's Itabashi Ward, for allegedly giving bribes.

Investigators have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations.

Between October 2024 and May 2025, Yoneda allegedly received a total of 100,000 yen in cash and had Haruki Express cover Tokyo Disney Resort VIP tour fees, accommodation charges and other costs totaling about 1.1 million yen, in return for providing benefits to the company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]