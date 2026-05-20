Kukai-Linked Sacred Hall on Miyajima Burns Down

Newsfrom Japan

Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Pref., May 20 (Jiji Press)--A hall linked to Buddhist saint Kukai on Miyajima Island burned to the ground on Wednesday, local police and firefighters in the city of Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, said the same day.

According to the authorities, firefighters received at around 8:30 a.m. an emergency call saying there was a fire at the Reikado hall, which belongs to Daishoin, a main temple of the Omuro School of Shingon Buddhism founded in 806 by Kukai, also known as Kobo Daishi. Flames spread into nearby woodland on the island in the western Japan prefecture later, but no one was hurt.

Located near the summit of Mount Misen, Reikado houses the "eternal flame," which the temple says has been burning for nearly 1,200 years since Kukai started the fire for a "goma" prayer as a monk.

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