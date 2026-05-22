Prince Hisahito to Make Debut at Imperial Banquet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will attend a banquet with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife at the Imperial Palace on Wednesday night, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

It will be the first time for the 19-year-old prince, currently in his second year at the University of Tsukuba, to attend an event to welcome a state guest.

Naomasa Yoshida, grand master of the Crown Prince's Household, said that the prince's attendance was allowed because the evening banquet will not interfere with his studies. The young prince will attend after his university classes.

According to the agency, his father and two older sisters, Mako Komuro and Princess Kako, attended such events for the first time while studying at university and after reaching adulthood. The three attended events for state guests from Niger in 1986, Bhutan in 2011, and the Philippines in 2014, respectively.

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