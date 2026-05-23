Princess Aiko Attends Laos Festival in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Princess Aiko, the daughter of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended the opening ceremony of the Laos Festival 2026 at Tokyo's Yoyogi Park on Saturday morning.

Wearing a pale green traditional costume presented by the Lao side, the princess watched a welcoming dance performed by Laos' national dance troupe on the outdoor stage and applauded with a smile.

She then participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Thongsavan Phomvihane, among others.

In November last year, Princess Aiko visited Laos to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Southeast Asian country. In January this year, she attended a dinner hosted by the Lao ambassador and his wife at the Lao Embassy in Tokyo.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]