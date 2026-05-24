Man Put on Nationwide Wanted List over Hyogo Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Police on Sunday obtained an arrest warrant for a 42-year-old man on suspicion of murdering one of the two victims in a suspected murder case at a house in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

The Hyogo prefectural police department put the man, Kenji Oyama, whose address and occupation are unknown, on the nationwide wanted list for allegedly murdering Chihiro Tanaka, 52, by stabbing her to death at the house around May 13.

Her mother, Sumie, 74, was also killed in the incident.

According to the prefectural police, Oyama emerged as a suspect based on security camera footage near the house and the results of forensic analysis of evidence left at the scene. The suspect was last confirmed on security camera footage near the scene on May 17, and his whereabouts have been unknown since then.

It has been confirmed that the suspect lived next to the victims' house about 10 years ago, and the prefectural police are investigating whether he had trouble with them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]