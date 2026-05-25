Pungent Odor Sickens Several People in Tokyo's Ginza

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Fifteen people reported throat pain and other symptoms after a pungent odor spread near the Ginza Six shopping complex in Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the Tokyo Fire Department.

At around noon, the police received an emergency call reporting a pungent odor and people coughing.

Someone reportedly dispersed a spray and fled the scene, according to police sources.

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