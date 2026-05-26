Lawsuit Filed in Japan against AI-Generated Voice Use

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--A popular Japanese voice actor has filed a lawsuit against the operator of video-sharing app TikTok, demanding the deletion of videos using voice that he claims was created by imitating his voice with generative artificial intelligence without his permission, it was learned Monday.

The lawsuit was filed with Tokyo District Court by Kenjiro Tsuda, who is also as an actor, last November.

This is believed to be the first lawsuit filed in Japan against the unauthorized use of a celebrity's voice created by generative AI.

According to the complaint, at least 188 videos featuring narrations with voice characteristics resembling Tsuda's were posted on TikTok between July 2024 and September 2025. The number of followers totaled about 210,000, while the videos reportedly generated monthly revenue of between 500,000 yen and 750,000 yen based on view counts.

The plaintiff's side claimed that the narrations were intentionally generated, pointing out that an analysis of the audio data found the voice used in the videos resembles Tsuda's distinctive deep and mellow voice. Tsuda's side argued that his publicity right, which allows celebrities to control the commercial use of their names and images, was violated.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]