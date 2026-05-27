Japan Imperial Couple Hosts Banquet for Philippine Pres., Wife

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a banquet for visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday evening.

In a speech at the Homei-Den banquet hall, Emperor Naruhito said that he expects Japan and the Philippines to "weave a peaceful and promising future and prosper together," as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The event was attended by some 90 people, including Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and ministers from the two countries. Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, also attended the event.

It was the first time for Prince Hisahito, 19, who is in his second year at the University of Tsukuba, to attend such a banquet to welcome a state guest.

In the speech, the Emperor also said that there were times of hardship between Japan and the Philippines in the past. Noting that Japan and the Philippines have developed friendly relations since the normalization of diplomatic ties, the Emperor added that he sincerely hopes bilateral ties of trust will deepen further.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]