Japan Welcomes Philippine Pres. Marcos at Imperial Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--A welcoming ceremony for Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, attended by Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

The event at the palace's Eastern Court marked the first state guest reception since the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in March last year and the third such ceremony in Japan's Reiwa era, which started in 2019 with Emperor Naruhito's enthronement.

During the ceremony, the national anthems of both countries were played, and Marcos received a guard of honor.

Following the event, the president and his wife held talks with the Emperor and the Empress in the "Take no Ma" audience room at the palace.

A banquet will take place at the palace in the evening, with attendants including Prince Hisahito, the 19-year-old son of the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess, who is currently in his second year at the University of Tsukuba. It will mark his first participation in an event welcoming a state guest.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]