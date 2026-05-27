Arrest Warrant Obtained for Man over Tochigi Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., May 27 (Jiji Press)--Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man in his 40s over his possible role in directing the recent robbery-murder case in the eastern Japan prefecture of Tochigi, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The suspect, who left for China after the incident, is believed to have been in contact with Kaito Takemae, 28, and his wife, Miyu, 25, who allegedly instructed the killing of Eiko Tomiyama, 69, at her house in the town of Kaminokawa.

The Tochigi prefectural police are investigating the possible involvement of a "tokuryu" anonymous and fluid criminal group. They suspect that the man in question served as a higher-level coordinator in the case.

Takemae is suspected of conspiring with Miyu and four 16-year-old boys and directing the boys to break into Tomiyama's house with the intent to rob her on the morning of May 14.

More than 20 stab wounds were found on Tomiyama's body. Her first and second sons, who rushed to the scene, were also seriously injured. The family dog was killed as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]